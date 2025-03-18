FBI: CIA: Potential CBS Series Won’t Have Backdoor Pilot Episode After All

FBI: CIA won’t get a backdoor pilot on CBS after all. However, it looks to be still heading to the network. According to Deadline, it could be handed a straight-to-series order with a new title instead.

This news comes after CBS canceled both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. The FBI returns next season, having been handed a three-season renewal last year.

Casting for the male lead of the new series is currently ongoing, which is why the backdoor pilot was scrapped.

The following was revealed about the plans for the potential series:

“Written by Wolf, FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman and former CIA officer David Chasteen, the proposed offshoot centers on a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent who are part of a new, clandestine task force charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City. Originally, three characters — including an FBI agent and CIA agent — were supposed to be introduced in a planted spinoff episode of FBI. I hear that initially was supposed to be Episode 19. With casting continuing but no one set, it was pushed to Episode 20, then to 21. Eventually, a decision was made not to do a planted spinoff episode of FBI, which is wrapping production on its seventh season soon. Actors held for the third role in the potential backdoor pilot were released, I hear.”

The FBI franchise airs tonight on CBS.

What do you think? Would you watch a new FBI spin-off series on CBS?