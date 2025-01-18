Hollywood Squares: Season One Ratings

The Hollywood Squares series debuted nearly 60 years ago. The game show has been revived many times over the years and some of the clips featuring stars like Paul Lynde have become legendary. Will this new CBS version be memorable too? Will this version of Hollywood Squares be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show revival, the Hollywood Squares series is based on the series that was hosted by Peter Marshall and debuted in 1966. Nate Burleson hosts this incarnation. In the game, two contestants play tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The “board” for the game is a vertical stack of nine open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Drew Barrymore occupies the famed “center square” throughout the season. Celebrities occupying other squares include Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, Yvette Nicole Brown, Whitney Cummings, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Tiffany Haddish, Oliver Hudson, Pete Holmes, Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy, Jay Leno, Justin Long, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul, Andrew Rannells, Kristen Schaal, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Sheryl Underwood, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 18, 2025, Hollywood Squares has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Hollywood Squares TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?