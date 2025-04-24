The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season Three; Prime Video Reveals Final Episodes Premiere Date and Poster

The Summer I Turned Pretty has a premiere date for its third and final season. Prime Video announced a July return date for the series with the release of a new poster. It was announced that season three would end the series in March.

Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills star in the series inspired by Jenny Han’s novel trilogy. The series follows the love triangle between a girl and two brothers.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, the Prime Video drama has become a cultural sensation and captured the hearts of fans around the globe. Season One debuted in summer 2022 and become the #1 show on Prime Video premiere weekend. Season Two debuted in summer 2023 and more than doubled Season One’s viewership within three days of launch. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

The 11-episode third season premieres on July 16th. The poster for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this series end?