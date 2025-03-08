The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season Three to End Prime Video Series This Summer

The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for its third season this July, and it has been revealed that the upcoming season will be the last for the popular Prime Video series. Season two aired in the Summer of 2023 and was renewed in August of that year.

Inspired by Jenny Han’s trilogy of novels, the series follows the love triangle between a teen girl and two brothers. The series stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, the Prime Video drama has become a cultural sensation and captured the hearts of fans around the globe. Season One debuted in summer 2022 and become the #1 show on the platform premiere weekend. Season Two debuted in summer 2023 and more than doubled Season One’s viewership within three days of launch. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

The premiere date for the series’ final season will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Will you be sad to see it end?