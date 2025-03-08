Frasier: Season Three; Kelsey Grammer Not Giving Up on Cancelled Sitcom, Hints Ted Danson Could Guest

Paramount+ canceled Frasier in January, but Kelsey Grammer is not giving up on the series. In an interview with the New York Post, he spoke about the series and his hopes for a third season, and he believes viewers will see more of Frasier Crane.

Kelsey Grammer, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro, and Toks Olagundoye star in the series revival, which follows Frasier as he returns to Boston.

Grammer said the following to the New York Post about the series:

“There’s a better home for it. I mean, obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it. The fellow that worked at Paramount Plus when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project. We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.”

He also teased that fans could see another Cheers star pop up in a third season. He said, “Ted [Danson] and I might visit actually something together. We’ve been talking about a couple ideas. Maybe on Frasier. We don’t know.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Frasier? Are you hoping another outlet picks up the canceled series?