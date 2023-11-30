The Gold: Season Two; BBC Renews Heist Drama Series But Paramount+ Reportedly Not Involved

The Gold is returning for a second season on BBC. Season one was a partnership between BBC and Paramount+, but Deadline has reported that the streaming service is not involved with season two. Production on the new episodes will begin in January.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, Jack Lowden, Charlotte Spencer, Tom Cullen, Emun Elliott, Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia, Stefanie Martini, Daniel Ings, and Adam Nagaitis, the series follows the events surrounding an actual 1983 bank heist where the robbers find £26m inside the vault. That discovery led to a chain of events that lasted decades.

BBC revealed the following about the renewal of the heist drama:

“Hit BBC drama The Gold will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a second series. The critically-acclaimed factual drama is inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, and the decades-long chain of events that followed. Series one of The Gold launched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer earlier this year to 8.7 million viewers for its first episode, placing it in the UK’s top five most watched new dramas of the year so far across all platforms and channels. Returning cast for The Gold series two includes: Hugh Bonneville (Brian Boyce), Charlotte Spencer (Nicki Jennings), Emun Elliott (Tony Brightwell), Tom Cullen (John Palmer), Stefanie Martini (Marnie Palmer) and Sam Spruell (Charlie Miller). Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police (Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliot) realised that those criminals only ever had half of it. Series two explores what happened to the other half, and the criminal fortune it created. As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime, while the police embark on dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police. Writer and Executive Producer, Neil Forsyth says: “I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to tell the rest of the Brink’s-Mat story, which sees the consequences of the robbery and its aftermath grow only more surprising, dramatic and far-reaching, both in Britain and around the world.” Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “We’re immensely proud to partner with Neil Forsyth and the team to continue the story of The Gold. Millions of viewers across the U.K. were enthralled with its gripping and confident exploration of the fallout from the notorious Brink’s-Mat robbery and, as we saw, there’s still so much more left for DCS Boyce and the team to uncover.” The Gold series two (6×60’) was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama and is produced by Tannadice Pictures, the joint venture set up by Neil Forsyth and Objective Fiction, part of Objective Media Group, an All3Media Company, for the BBC. It is produced in association with All3Media International. It is written by Neil Forsyth (Guilt, Eric, Ernie & Me), directed by Patrick Harkins (Tin Star, Guilt) with Charlie Leech (Bounty Hunters, Lovesick) returning as producer. Executive producers are Neil Forsyth and Ben Farrell for Tannadice Pictures, with Nick Lambon for the BBC. Filming on The Gold series two will begin in January, with further information and casting to be announced in due course. All3Media International will distribute. The Gold series one is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.”

The premiere date for season two of The Gold will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Gold? Do you plan to watch season two?