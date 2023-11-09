Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 5, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham, Garrett Hedlund, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes.

TV show description:

A historical drama series, the Lawmen TV show was created by Taylor Sheridan. This standalone anthology series revolves around iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

The first season tells the untold story of a legendary lawman in the Old West, Bass Reeves (Oyelowo). Episodes follow his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.

Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

