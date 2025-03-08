SWAT: Season Nine? Shemar Moore Fighting to Save Series Following Third CBS Cancellation

In baseball, three strikes and you’re out, but Shemar Moore is not giving up on SWAT after its third cancellation by CBS.

The network announced the cancellation of the series earlier this week, and the star of the series quickly reacted to the news on social media. He is now fighting to save the series once again after the Grim Reaper comes calling.

He said the following on Instagram:

“SWAT IS CANCELED…. AGAIN!!! After 8 seasons… CANCELED… maybe this time for good!!! But my momma didn’t raise NO QUITTER!!! No Matter what, I AM GRATEFUL n THANKFUL!!! Almost 31 years in this game of Hollywood… JOURNEY OF A DREAMER!!! To my Homies, Fans, Baby Girls, SWAT CREW, and Hollywood…. I say THANK YOU!!!! And “FILL THE GAPS n STAY LIQUID… ROLL SWAT”!!!!”

Watch his lengthy video message below.

Andrew Dettman, the showrunner of the CBS series, also said the following, according to Deadline:

“It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of. They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the S.W.A.T. family.”

A third save is unlikely, but the series being saved the first two times was also deemed unlikely.

What do you think? Do you want to see a ninth season of SWAT? Should another outlet pick up the series?