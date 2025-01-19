Frasier: Cancelled; No Season Three for Kelsey Grammar Sitcom Revival on Paramount+

Dr. Crane’s time in Boston has come to a close — at least for now. Paramount+ has cancelled the Frasier revival, so there won’t be a third season on the streaming service.

A comedy series, the Frasier TV show is a follow-up to the original 1993-2004 sitcom. In this new series, former radio show host and psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer) has just wrapped up a successful stint hosting his own television show and 20 years in Chicago. His long-term relationship has also come to an end. On his way to Paris to work on his next book, he stops in Boston to check in on his firefighter and distant son, Freddy (Cutmore-Scott). He first catches up with his old college friend, Alan Cornwall (Lyndhurst), a psychology professor at Harvard. He meets Alan’s department head, Olivia Finch (Olagundoye), who thinks hiring Frasier for a teaching position would benefit her. Frasier’s socially awkward nephew, David Crane (Keith), is a student in the department, thanks to a recommendation from Alan. Frasier surprises Freddy at his apartment, and once Freddy’s roommate Eve (Salgueiro) arrives, it’s clear that the two are hiding something. After a night of misdirection, Frasier wants to continue reconnecting with his son, so he decides to relocate to Boston, take the job at Harvard, and maybe even fulfill an old dream or two.

The revival launched in October 2023 and the second season debuted in September of last year. Across the pair of 10-episode seasons, guests from the original incarnation have included Bebe Neuwirth, Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert, and Harriet Sansom Harris. Peri Gilpin recurred as Frasier’s former co-worker, Roz Doyle.

While Paramount+ isn’t interested in a third season, CBS Studios is expected to shop the series to other outlets. Both Hulu and Prime Video currently offer episodes of the original incarnation of Frasier. The CBS network is apparently not interested.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the new version of the Frasier TV series? Are you hoping that it will be renewed for a third season elsewhere?

