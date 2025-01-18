CB Strike: Season Six Trailer Released for HBO and BBC Crime Drama Series

Get ready for more CB Strike. Season six of the HBO and BBC crime drama, titled C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart, will arrive next week. Four episodes were produced for season six.

Tom Burke, Holliday Grainger, David Westhead, Christian McKay, Emma Fielding, Tupele Dorgu, James Nelson-Joyce, Ruth Sheen, Jack Greenlees, Natasha O’Keeffe, and Caitlin Innes Edwards star in the series based on the novels written by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

HBO revealed the following about the series’ plot for season six:

“Strike and Robin are hired to investigate a murder involving a creator of a cult TV cartoon and an anonymous online troll known as “Anomie.” With a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, our heroic pair find themselves in a case that stretches them to their limit with the threat of this mysterious killer around every corner.”

CB Strike returns on January 23rd.

