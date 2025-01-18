NCIS: Sydney: Season Two Gets New Premiere Date on CBS

NCIS: Sydney is returning to CBS a week later than originally planned. The series’ second season will premiere on February 7th, and a special will now air in its time slot on January 31st.

CBS shared the following about the planned move:

“The second season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY will shift one week to Friday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs) *. The shift is due to a soon-to-be-announced special. Below is the updated CBS primetime schedule: Friday, Jan. 31

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT – TBD SPECIAL

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT – FIRE COUNTRY (original)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT – S.W.A.T. (original) Friday, Feb. 7

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT – NCIS: SYDNEY (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT – FIRE COUNTRY (original)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT – S.W.A.T. (original)”

The details for the season two premiere of NCIS: Sydney are below:

“”Heart Starter” – NCIS: Sydney will do whatever it takes to crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson’s chaotic first day as boss, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of NCIS: Sydney? Are you excited about season two?