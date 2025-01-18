NCIS: Sydney: Season Two Gets New Premiere Date on CBS

NCIS: Sydney is returning to CBS a week later than originally planned. The series’ second season will premiere on February 7th, and a special will now air in its time slot on January 31st.
CBS shared the following about the planned move:
“The second season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY will shift one week to Friday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs) *. The shift is due to a soon-to-be-announced special.
Below is the updated CBS primetime schedule:
Friday, Jan. 31
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT – TBD SPECIAL
9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT – FIRE COUNTRY (original)
10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT – S.W.A.T. (original)
Friday, Feb. 7
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT – NCIS: SYDNEY (Season 2 Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT – FIRE COUNTRY (original)
10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT – S.W.A.T. (original)”
The details for the season two premiere of NCIS: Sydney are below:
“”Heart Starter” – NCIS: Sydney will do whatever it takes to crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson’s chaotic first day as boss, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.”
What do you think? Are you a fan of NCIS: Sydney? Are you excited about season two?