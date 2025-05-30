The Chi: Season Eight; Early Renewal Announced for Showtime Drama Series

The Chi is currently airing its seventh season on Showtime, and the cable network has decided to renew the series for an eighth season weeks before its seventh season finale.

Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook star in this coming-of-age story set in the south side of Chicago created by Lena Waithe.

Showtime revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“THE CHI Following its record-setting premiere, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME today announced that THE CHI has been renewed for season eight. The season seven premiere scored two million cross-platform viewers and became the most streamed premiere in series history, shattering streaming viewership record. THE CHI is created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Master of None) under her Hillman Grad banner. The series is executive produced by co-showrunners Justin Hillian (Hillianaire Productions) and Jewel Coronel (Uncut Gems) as well as by Academy Award® and Emmy® winner Common (Selma). New episodes of THE CHI stream every Friday, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Created entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is produced by 20th Television. This season, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of THE CHI rise to reclaim their power. Yet, as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost. Along with Waithe and Common, the series is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Resheida Brady-Anderson, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia as well as Naomi Funabashi, who oversees for Hillman Grad and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Supervising producers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield directed multiple episodes in season seven.”

The premiere date for season eight will be announced at a later time.

