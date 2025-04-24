America’s Most Wanted: Season 28 Ratings

Last year, FOX’s America’s Most Wanted drew mediocre ratings and ran for just six episodes. Now the show is back with just another half dozen installments. Are these short orders an indication that the network doesn’t have much faith in the show? Will America’s Most Wanted be cancelled or renewed for season 29 (the fourth season of the revival)? Stay tuned.

A revival of the long-running fugitive docu-series, this version of America’s Most Wanted is led by advocate and original host John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh. In each episode, they turn to viewers’ leads and information and analyze some of the nation’s most gripping cases, ranging from horrific murders and deadly drug rings to devastating teenage overdoses and more. In addition, the hosts consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on cases featured on the program. Since its inception, America’s Most Wanted has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 27 of America’s Most Wanted on FOX averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.83 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



As of April 24, 2025, America’s Most Wanted has not been cancelled or renewed for a 29th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

