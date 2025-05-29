Monday TV Ratings: American Music Awards, LEGO Masters, Yes, Chef!, Wild Cards, Celebrity Family Feud,

Menu

American Music Awards 50 Th Anniversary Special

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, May 26, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: America’s Most Wanted, LEGO Masters, and Yes, Chef!.  Specials: 2025 American Music Awards. Reruns: Celebrity Family Feud, America’s Got Talent, NCIS: Origins, Wild Cards, and Family Law.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



