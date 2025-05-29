Welcome to Wrexham: Season Five Renewal Announced, FX Orders New Necaxa Docuseries

Welcome to Wrexham is here to stay. FX has renewed the sports docuseries for a fifth season. It has also ordered a spin-off series focusing on Eva Longoria and Liga MX stars Club Necaxa. Season four of Welcome to Wrexham premiered earlier this month.

FX revealed more about the renewal and the new series in a press release.

“FX has ordered a fifth season of its Emmy(R)-winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham that will capture the Club’s upcoming debut in the EFL Championship after its historic third consecutive promotion, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. The news comes as the show is currently in its fourth season, with new episodes available Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Also revealed today were new details about FX and Disney+ Latin America’s Necaxa, a new docuseries from Eva Longoria in partnership with Welcome to Wrexham’s Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the three of whom are all investors in Aguascalientes, Mexico-based Club Necaxa. The gripping new series chronicling a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope arrives this summer.

“Rob and Ryan helped Wrexham AFC become one of the greatest sports stories of our time and what has happened in Wrexham, Wales is truly magical. With Eva Longoria, they’re now teaming to support the dreams and aspirations of the Necaxa fans and Aguascalientes community too,” said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. “As we begin the journey alongside our partners at Disney+ Latin America with Necaxa this summer, everyone is excited to see them bring the same love and support to Mexico that they’ll be bringing to the fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham as the Club heads into the Championship; the next chapter of its fairytale journey.”

Necaxa Synopsis:

In FX and Disney+ Latin America’s Necaxa, Eva Longoria sets out to reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s oldest and most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa – enlisting the help of fellow owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, fresh off their headline-making revival of Wrexham AFC.

Necaxa is a gripping bilingual docuseries chronicling a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico. Once a powerhouse in Mexican football, Club Necaxa has spent decades navigating instability including relocations, relegation battles and near-constant reinvention. Though its legacy has flickered in and out of the national spotlight, a passionate core of diehard supporters continues to believe, clinging to the dream that their beloved “Rayos” will one day rise again.

With unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, the series follows the emotional journeys of the players, the steadfast fans and believers – and even the skeptics. Necaxa brings viewers onto the training pitch and into the locker room as Los Rayos and their supporters chase a playoff dream and hope that lightning can, in fact, strike again. A portrait of faith, resilience and the enduring power of hope, Necaxa dives into the lives and dreams of the people who surround the team. Will Club Necaxa make it, or will they lose another season and the hearts of Aguascalientes once and for all?

Necaxa is executive produced by Eva Longoria, Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez, Nick Frenkel, Jackie Cohn, George Dewey, Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Alex Fumero and Diana E. Gonzales. The series is produced by Hyphenate Media Group, More Better Productions, Maximum Effort and 3 Arts Entertainment.”