Harry Potter: Nine Cast in Upcoming HBO TV Series Based on JK Rowling Books

Nine more have been cast in the Harry Potter series, coming to HBO later this year. The series has found its Draco Malfoy and more. They are joining the previously cast Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, Alastair Stout, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon, and Paul Whitehouse.

The additions are below:

Molly Weasley – Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

– Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley Malfoy family members – Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

– Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy Hogwarts students – Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

– Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown Dursley parents – Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

– Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley Cornelius Fudge – Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

The new Harry Potter series will be a faithful adaptation of the JK Rowling novels with each season covering one of her books.

What do you think? Do you plan to return to the world of Harry Potter on HBO?