2024-25 TV Show Season Ratings (week 34)



Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2024-25 network TV shows — through the end of week 34 (Sunday, May 18, 2025).

ABC TV series this season (so far): The $100,000 Pyramid, 9-1-1, 20/20, Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Bad Romance, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Doctor Odyssey, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, The Golden Bachelorette, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, High Potential, Jeopardy! Masters, Press Your Luck, Scamanda, Shark Tank, Shifting Gears, What Would You Do?, and Will Trent.

CBS TV series this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Elsbeth, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House, Raid the Cage, The Summit, Survivor, SWAT, Tracker, and Watson.

The CW TV series this season (so far): All American, The Chosen, Crime Nation, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Joan, Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Police 24/7, Scrabble, Sherlock & Daughter, Sullivan’s Crossing, Superman & Lois, Totally Funny Animals, Totally Funny Kids, Trivial Pursuit, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Wild Cards, and The Wranglers.

FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, America’s Most Wanted, America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Animal Control, Bob’s Burgers, The Cleaning Lady, Crime Scene Kitchen, Doc, Extracted, Family Guy, The Floor, Going Dutch, The Great North, Grimsburg, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Krapopolis, The Masked Singer, Murder in a Small Town, Next Level Chef, Rescue: HI-Surf, The Simpsons, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and Universal Basic Guys.

NBC TV series this season (so far): The Americas, Brilliant Minds, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, Deal or No Deal Island, Found, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Happy’s Place, The Hunting Party, The Irrational, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lopez vs Lopez, Night Court, The Rookie, St. Denis Medical, Suits LA, The Voice, and Yes, Chef!.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

