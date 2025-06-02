Harry Wild: Season Five; Acorn TV Renews Jane Seymour Detective Series

Harry Wild will be back to solve more cases. Acorn TV has renewed the series for a fifth season. Season four premiered on May 5th.

Jane Seymour, Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan, Amy Huberman, Samantha Mumba, Paul Tylak, and Rose O’Neill star in the series, which follows the former professor as she solves cases as a private detective.

Acorn TV revealed the following about the show’s renewal:

“Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streaming service for the best in international mystery, drama and comedy, announced today from the 2025 ATX Television Festival the renewal of its hit Irish mystery series Harry Wild for a fifth season. The news was announced during a conversation with series star and executive producer Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, B Positive), who will reprise her role as Harry Wild, the titular amateur detective. The current season of Harry Wild ranks among Acorn TV’s Top 10 most watched seasons of all time, with viewership up double-digits from the prior season. The series, a consistent top performer for the platform, has been a breakout success across ratings and raves, with TV Insider noting, “Seymour’s joy is infectious as she solves crime with wit and flair as Irish private detective Harry Wild.” Production will return to Dublin, Ireland later this year for season five, which will consist of six episodes. The season four finale debuts on Monday, June 2 on Acorn TV and an exciting new special will air in December. “I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to bring Harry Wild to life for another season and am excited for her to solve a new batch of layered mysteries deeply rooted in literature with my castmates,” says Seymour. “It has been so rewarding to work with everyone on this production and I’m thrilled to embark on another season with my Acorn TV family.” In season five of Harry Wild, Harry (Seymour) is back with her most sensational and thrilling ride yet, including murder mysteries in the world of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, not to mention a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and a murder close to home. Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces alongside ZDF. Season Five is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, and executive produced by Logan, Spain, Jane Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, David McLoughlin, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer. Frank Seyberth and Claus Wunn executive produce for ZDF.”

The premiere date for season five of Harry Wild will be announced later.

