Darby & Joan: Season Two Renewal Set for Comedy-Drama Mystery Series on Acorn TV

Darby & Joan is sticking around for more. Acorn TV has renewed the series for a second season. Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi star in the series as former cop Jack Darby and English nurse Joan Kirkhope who meet in the Australian outback and investigate several mysteries.

Acorn TV revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and production partner CJZ today announced a season two commission of hit mystery drama, Darby and Joan, alongside news of wide sales to new platform partners globally.

Darby and Joan stars Emmy-nominee Bryan Brown (Boy Swallows Universe, Anyone But You, Cocktail) and Emmy winner Greta Scacchi (Rasputin, War and Peace, Bodies) as former cop Jack Darby and English nurse Joan Kirkhope, respectively, who collide in the Australian outback and become entangled in a string of intriguing mysteries. Forming an unlikely investigative duo, they quickly realise the greatest mystery they face is each other.

Season two, which will film mid-year in Australia, finds Jack and Joan on the hunt for the one person Jack believes can reveal the truth about his mysterious past. Jack and Joan soon realize they aren’t alone on this journey and their quest becomes a race against time. But can they really find the truth after all these years? Or will their search for answers only unearth more questions?

Darby and Joan has consistently been a top performer on Acorn TV’s international streaming platform since its launch in 2022 and has since been released on additional channels in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, the U.K., Japan, Israel, Eastern Europe and others. The title has now been acquired by UKTV in the U.K., BBC Studios in Benelux, AXN Mystery Channel in Japan, Network 4 in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovak Republic, and Disney Channel in CEE (Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia). It also aired to stellar ratings on Australia’s ABC TV in January 2024.

“We are delighted at how well Darby and Joan has been received by international broadcasters. Sales in Japan, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Benelux and the UK demonstrate that audiences have a strong appetite for light, entertaining, good quality crime series. The magnificent Australian backdrop frames this charming drama and its likable characters. We are very excited about the arrival of series two and thankful to our partners at CJZ,” said Vanessa Jordan, Head of International Sales and Acquisitions, Acorn Media International.

“From its embryonic state some 10 years ago, we always believed Darby and Joan would become a favourite crime solving couple. We are so pleased Acorn could see what we were trying to say with the series and have backed it every inch of the way since the pitch,” said Matt Campbell, CEO of CJZ.

“Darby and Joan series two continues uncovering what Queensland is renowned for – our diverse locations, skilled crew and wonderful screen storytelling for global audiences, underpinned by investment from the Queensland Government. We are pleased that the cast and crew get to continue their road trip on this beloved series,” said Jacqui Feeney, CEO Screen Queensland.

A CJZ Production, Darby and Joan is an Acorn TV Original, supported by Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Program. Acorn Media International is the exclusive international distributor of the series.

Darby and Joan series two is executive produced by Matt Campbell, Claire Tonkin, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer, with series producer Elisa Argenzio and script producer Sarah Smith. Created by Glenys Rowe and Phillip Gwynne, the series’ writers include Andrew Anastasios, Giula Sandler, Stephen Vagg, Sarah Smith and David Hannam. Set up director is Jovita O’Shaughnessy.”