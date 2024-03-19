Harry Wild: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Jane Seymour Mystery Series on Acorn TV

Harry Wild’s third season premiere date has been set. The mystery series will return to Acorn TV in May with six brand-new episodes. It was renewed for season three in December.

Jane Seymour, Rohan Need, Kevin Ryan, Amy Huberman, Samantha Mumba, Paul Tylak, and Rose O’Neill star in the series, which follows the cases of literature professor turned private investigator Harriet “Harry” Wild (Seymour).

Acorn TV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Acorn TV revealed today that season three of Harry Wild, the popular Irish mystery series starring and executive produced by Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) Award-winner Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method; Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman; Live and Let Die), will debut on Monday, May 13 on Acorn TV, with a co-premiere on AMC Networks’ linear platform, BBC America. Season three consists of six episodes and will be available on Acorn TV in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. In season three, Harry (Seymour) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) are hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland’s hottest boy band didn’t kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland’s leading daytime soap opera, work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun, and more. Meanwhile, with the agency still as busy as ever, Harry and Fergus have to find a way to balance work and life as Fergus plans to contest Paula’s (Samantha Mumba, The Time Machine, Evolution) custody claim to his sister. The series also stars Kevin Ryan (Guilt, Copper) as Harry’s son and senior police detective; Amy Huberman (Finding Joy, Striking Out) as Harry’s daughter-in-law; as well as Paul Tylak (Kin), and Rose O’Neill. Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces alongside ZDF. Season Three is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, and executive produced by Jane Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer. Robert Quinn and Emer Conroy serve as directors.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Acorn TV series? Do you plan to watch season three?