America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, The Wall: NBC Sets Summer Return Dates

NBC is gearing up for a big summer, and the network has announced the return dates of its two popular summer series – America’s Got Talent (season 19) and American Ninja Warrior (season 16). New episodes of Password, The Wall, and Weakest Link will also air as the network shares the 2024 Olympics with the world this July.

NBC shared more about their summer plans in a press release.

“NBC is the summer home for both the Paris Olympic Games and high-stakes competition with a robust lineup of returning powerhouse favorites, including “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “Password,” “The Wall” and “Weakest Link.” With all-new programming alongside the Summer Games, NBC looks to extend its summer dominance for 13 consecutive years.

Leading into summer, “Weakest Link” will air new episodes beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will move to Mondays starting May 20. “American Ninja Warrior” will also air two specials, including a women’s championship on May 12 at 8 p.m. and a couples’ championship on May 27 at 8 p.m.

“America’s Got Talent” takes the stage May 28 followed by new episodes of “Password.” The competition continues June 3 with a new season of “American Ninja Warrior” while “The Wall” returns to the schedule July 1.

All programs will stream on Peacock the day following their NBC telecast.

The 2024 Olympic Games will take place July 26-Aug.11 in Paris. NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daily coverage from each day’s most exciting events. In a Summer Games first, Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. The 2024 Paris Olympics will be NBC’s 19th Olympic games. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032.

MONDAY, MAY 20

“WEAKEST LINK” (10 – 11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW EPISODES*

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the iconic British import and international game show phenomenon returns with a new batch of episodes, including a special veteran-themed show saluting the troops.

In each episode of the lightning-fast quick-witted series, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns answering general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over from the bottom of the money ladder. The top prize increases with each round but contestants must first vote to eliminate the fellow competitor they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as the host declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

TUESDAY, MAY 28

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

The 19th season of “America’s Got Talent” returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. This season promises to deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the “AGT” stage.

“America’s Got Talent” will kick off the live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

“PASSWORD” (10 – 11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW EPISODES*

New episodes of the iconic game show “Password” will continue throughout the summer with Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon. The hour-long episodes will include two back-to-back games with recurring player Fallon paired with a contestant competing against a celebrity guest/contestant duo for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues.

Celebrity guests include Lauren Graham, Howie Mandel, Wiz Khalifa, Johnny Knoxville, Joel McHale, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn and Roy Wood Jr.

Palmer, who made Emmy history this year by becoming the first Black woman to win for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, commands the podium while contestants from all walks of life partner with Fallon and other celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

Season 16 of “American Ninja Warrior” returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. Continuing with the major changes from last season, the semis will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. All four stages in Vegas return, including the Stage 4 rope climb for $1 Million.

MONDAY, JULY 1

THE WALL (10 – 11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW EPISODES*

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick, “The Wall” is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. Contestants compete in pairs and must blindly trust their loved ones to make the right decisions during the game to accumulate their earnings. “The Wall” continues to change lives through its cash prizes, giving away over $25 million to date.

In the new episodes debuting this summer, the remarkable people competing for a lifechanging prize include a heroic baseball coach who saved the life of his player by donating his kidney and a community hero who was exonerated from a wrongfully convicted crime and now runs a nonprofit helping those impacted by incarceration.”