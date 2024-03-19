The Hunting Wives: Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, and George Ferrier Join Starz Thriller Series

The Hunting Wives has added four to its cast as production on the series begins in North Carolina. Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes (Scandal), and George Ferrier are joining Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Malin Akerman, and Brittany Snow in the upcoming thriller.

Based on the novel by May Cobb, the Starz series follows Sophie O’Neill (Snow) after she moves to Texas and succumbs to a socialite’s charms. Starz revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“STARZ has confirmed that Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us,” Breakthrough), Jaime Ray Newman (“Dopesick,” “The Big Cigar” ), Katie Lowes (“Scandal,” “Inventing Anna”), and George Ferrier (“One of Us Is Lying,” “Sweet Tooth”) will join as series regulars in its upcoming drama series “The Hunting Wives,” alongside previously announced Malin Åkerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney, and Evan Jonigkeit. Production on the thrilling new series has started in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Metz will play “Starr,” who is the mother of Abby, a proud working-class woman and staunch Christian. Although she’s active at church and her daughter dates the star point guard Brad, she is not welcomed in the high-society world of the Hunting Wives. As a result, she will clash fiercely with Brad’s mother Jill.

Newman will play “Callie,” who is married to the powerful Sheriff Jonny, and a powerhouse in her own right. She’s an amazing marksman, and she’s the second in command of the Hunting Wives (right below Margo). But she is also deeply in love with Margo and jealous of Sophie’s newfound influence.

Lowes will play “Jill,” the wife of Reverend Clint, and the queen of the mega church. But she’s trapped in a loveless marriage, and as a result, she is overly invested in her son Brad’s life. And as we will soon find out, she will do anything to protect him.

Ferrier will play “Brad.” On the outside Brad is the perfect All-Texan boy – rich, handsome, and athletic with a bright future. But behind closed doors, Brad is the keeper of many secrets – including an emotionally incestuous relationship with his mother Jill, and an affair with one of his mother’s best friends.

“The Hunting Wives” is based on the novel by May Cobb, which tells the story of Sophie and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Bank’s irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.

“The Hunting Wives” is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Hightown”), who will write and serve as showrunner, Erwin Stoff (“The Serpent Queen,” The Matrix, Edge of Tomorrow, Julia) for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.”