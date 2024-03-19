The Good Doctor: Season Seven; Antonia Thomas & Brandon Larracuente Returning for Final Episodes of ABC Series

The Good Doctor will soon wrap on ABC, and fans will see two familiar faces return to the series before it ends. Deadline reported that Antonia Thomas and Brandon Larracuente are both returning.

Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara star in the ABC series, which follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic savant and surgeon, and the rest of the staff at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Thomas left The Good Doctor as a regular at the end of season four. Fans saw her return for two episodes of season five. She plays Dr. Claire Brown, Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) closest friend and confidant. She will appear in two episodes, including the series finale. Larracuente will return for one episode. He departed at the end of season six.

Ruby Kelley and Guillermo Diaz will also appear in upcoming episodes of the series. The following was revealed about their roles:

“Kelley will recur as Hannah, a young woman who has suffered from pressure headaches for years and labeled a “drug seeker” by doctors, comes into the hospital seeking opioids, but Dr. Glassman believes she has an undiagnosed medical issue that needs to be treated. Diaz will guest star as Man/Carl/Jesus. A mysterious man shows up to the hospital to donate his kidney to a complete stranger, but his reasoning causes Jordan to question his ability to give informed consent.”

The Good Doctor airs on ABC on Tuesday nights.

