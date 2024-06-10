Omnivore: Apple TV+ Announces New Documentary Series from Chef René Redzepi

Omnivore is headed to Apple TV+ next month. The new documentary series, created and narrated by Chef René Redzepi, will take viewers into the world of viewers and show them how ingredients connect us all. Eight episodes were produced for the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the documentary in a press release.

“Apple TV+ announced the premiere date of the highly anticipated new documentary series “Omnivore” and provided a first look at the series, which is set to debut globally on July 19, 2024. Created and narrated by René Redzepi, the esteemed chef and co-owner of world-renowned restaurant Noma, “Omnivore” takes viewers on an immersive journey into the world of food, exploring the profound beauty and intricate complexities of the human experience through the lens of the key ingredients that connect us all. Each episode of “Omnivore” celebrates the cultivation, transformation and consumption of eight of the world’s most essential ingredients, including bananas, chilies, coffee, corn, pork, rice, salt and tuna, revealing how they serve as the cornerstones of global cultural heritage. Redzepi and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Matt Goulding (“Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown”) guide audiences on a globe-spanning odyssey, unveiling intricate stories behind the ingredients that have shaped societies, cultures, beliefs and the course of human history. The series takes viewers to destinations around the world, including Denmark, Serbia, Thailand, Spain, Japan, Djibouti, Peru, South Korea, France, Colombia, India, Bali, Rwanda and Mexico, as well as locations throughout the United States. In each episode, Redzepi and various series contributors offer an intimate exploration of culinary traditions, showcasing local efforts to honor, conserve and protect Earth’s offerings. “Omnivore” is produced for Apple TV+ by FIFTH SEASON and FILM 45 with executive producers Redzepi, Goulding, Chris Rice, Ben Liebmann, Michael Antinoro, Max Wagner, Collin Orcutt and Mateo Willis. Cary Joji Fukunaga developed “Omnivore” for television.”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this series next month on Apple TV+?