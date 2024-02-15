Prime Target: Apple TV+ Announces Conspiracy Thriller Series Starring Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell

Prime Target is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new conspiracy thriller starring Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell. Eight episodes have been ordered for the first season of the series.

The new series will follow a mathematician (Woodall) on the verge of a major breakthrough, but some try to stop him before he succeeds. Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babbett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee, and Joseph Mydell also star in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a series order for new, eight-episode one-hour conspiracy thriller “Prime Target,” starring SAG Award winner Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus,” “One Day”) and Quintessa Swindell (“Black Adam,” “In Treatment”). Created by award-winning writer Steve Thompson (“Sherlock,” “Vienna Blood”) who also serves as executive producer, the new drama is produced for Apple TV+ by New Regency with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free. Acclaimed writer and director Brady Hood (“Top Boy,” “Great Expectations”) directed all eight episodes and also serves as executive producer. The cast also includes Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game”), BAFTA Award nominee David Morrissey (“Sherwood,” “The Walking Dead”), Emmy Award winner Martha Plimpton (“The Regime”), BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Sidse Babbett Knudsen (“Borgen”), SAG Award nominee Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), BAFTA Award nominee Harry Lloyd (“Game of Thrones”), Ali Suliman (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Paradise Now”), Fra Fee (“Rebel Moon,” “Hawkeye”) and Joseph Mydell (“The Eternal Daughter”). “Prime Target” features a brilliant young math post-graduate, Edward Brooks, played by Woodall, on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent, played by Swindell, who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together they start to piece together the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of. Ed Rubin serves as executive producer for New Regency alongside Beth Pattinson, Emma Broughton, Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Marina Brackenbury is executive producer for Scott Free along with David W. Zucker and Ridley Scott. Series producer is Laura Hastings-Smith, who also serves as executive producer.”

The premiere date for Prime Target will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Apple TV+ series?