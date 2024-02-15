This Fool: Cancelled; Hulu Comedy Series Not Returning for Third Season

This Fool will not be returning for a third season. Hulu has canceled the comedy series after airing two seasons. The 10-episode second season was released on the streaming service in July.

Chris Estrada, Frankie Quiñones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, Julia Vera, and Michael Imperioli star in the series which follows the working class of South Central Los Angeles with a focus on “Julio Lopez (Estrada), a man who still lives at home with his family and is struggling to make his way in life.

THR shared the following about the cancellation of the show.

“Sources say This Fool will remain on Hulu’s platform after the streamer put a big marketing push behind both seasons of the series, which despite strong reviews, failed to find an audience large enough to justify a third season.”

