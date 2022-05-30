The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Five; Alexis Bledel Not Returning to Hulu TV Series

The Handmaid’s Tale is returning to Hulu for its fifth season, and a member of the original cast will not be returning for it. Alexis Bledel is departing the drama based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger star in the drama.

Bledel said the following about her decision to leave the Hulu series, per Variety:

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

The actress received four Emmy nominations and took home one award for her role in the series.

A premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale season five will be announced by Hulu later. Season four aired on Hulu in 2021.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Alexis Bledel is leaving The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu?