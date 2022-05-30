Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Riverdale, Young Rock, Celebrity Family Feud, SWAT, NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

Published:

Riverdale TV Show on CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, May 29, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Riverdale. Sports: NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 and American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship.  Reruns:  Young Rock, Weakest Link, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Would I Lie To You?, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, and SWAT.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




