Slow Horses: Seasons Three & Four; Apple TV+ Announces Early Renewals for Gary Oldman Series

Slow Horses is not going anywhere anytime soon. Apple TV+ has renewed the spy drama for two more seasons. The series was renewed initially through season two. Season one aired in April, and fans will see season two later this year. There are no potential release dates available for seasons three or four available at this time.

Starring Gary Oldman, Slow Horses follows a man (Oldman) as he leads a group of disgraced British intelligent agents. The series is based on the novels by Mick Herron.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a two-season order for the critically acclaimed espionage series “Slow Horses,” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, to be adapted from the next two novels in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series “Slough House.” In season three of “Slow Horses,” Jackson Lamb’s disgraced spies work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House. “Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein is set to direct the third season, the director for the fourth season has not yet been announced. The six-episode first season of “Slow Horses” launched globally on Apple TV+ on Friday April 1, 2022, with the second season set to premiere globally later this year, directed by Jeremy Lovering.”

A premiere date for Slow Horses season two will be announced later.

