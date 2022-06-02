Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: So You Think You Can Dance, The Conners, The Flash, Chicago PD, The Price Is Right at Night

Published:

So You Think You Can Dance TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Adam Rose/FOX

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 ratingsNew episodes: MasterChef, and So You Think You Can Dance Specials: Let’s Make a Deal Primetime and Let’s Make a Deal Primetime. Reruns: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, The Flash, Kung Fu, SWAT, The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary, Home Economics, and Press Your Luck.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




