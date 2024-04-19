Sunny: Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Date for Rashida Jones’ Comedic Mystery Thriller Series

Sunny is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the series starring and executive produced by Rashida Jones. The series was ordered in February 2022, and 10 episodes were made for the comedy-thriller.

Starring Jones, Joanna Sotomura, You, Annie, Judy Ongg, and Jun Kunimura, the series is based on Colin O’Sullivan’s Dark Manual novel and tells the story of a woman (Jones) living in Japan who is gifted a robot after her husband and son disappear in a plane crash.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Apple TV+ announced that “Sunny,” its 10-episode mystery thriller with a darkly comic bent, is set to premiere globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through September 4. Created by Katie Robbins (“The Affair,” “The Last Tycoon”), who also serves as showrunner, and executive producer and director Lucy Tcherniak (“Station Eleven,” “The End of the F***ing World”), “Sunny” stars Emmy Award nominee, multi-hyphenate Rashida Jones (“On the Rocks,” “The Other Black Girl,” “Quincy”), who also serves as executive producer, along with stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, You, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura. “Sunny” stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family and become dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed. Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Sunny” is written and executive produced by Robbins, through her shingle Babka Pictures. A24 and Jones also serve as executive producers. The series is based on the book “The Dark Manual” by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan. “Sunny” marks the second collaboration for Apple, A24 and Jones following the global premiere of Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed film “On the Rocks.” Jones also recently starred in Apple’s global hit series “Silo,” based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels.”

