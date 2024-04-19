The Chi: Season Six of Showtime Series Gets Return Date, Key Art and Trailer Released

It is time to get ready for more of The Chi. Showtime has announced the return date for the second half of season six with the release of a new photo and trailer for the drama.

Starring Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook, the Showtime drama follows a group of friends living in the South Side of Chicago.

Showtime revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“SHOWTIME announced today that the second half of the sixth season of the hit drama series THE CHI will return on Friday, May 10 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan, before making its on-air debut on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series is currently in production in Chicago on the remaining eight episodes of the supersized 16-episode season. Created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Master of None) under her Hillman Grad banner and executive produced by Academy Award® and Emmy winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is produced by 20th Television. The record-breaking season-six premiere, which ranks among the top SHOWTIME premieres ever in streaming viewership, kicked off a season that careened between the highest highs and lowest lows. In the season’s first eight episodes, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line took off, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith at the senseless loss of his beloved father. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) landed a big gaming opportunity in Los Angeles, leaving behind Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) to fight for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes. Season six cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Guest stars for season six include Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis. Along with Waithe and Common, the series is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Executive Producers Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel are co-showrunners for season six. Co-executive producers include Naomi Funabashi, who oversees for Hillman Grad, and Resheida Brady. Producers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield are set to direct multiple episodes in season six.”

The trailer for The Chi season 6B is below.

