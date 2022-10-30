Sunny: Apple TV+ Reveals Casting for Dark Comedy-Drama from Rashida Jones

Sunny has added five new faces to the cast of the dark comedy-drama from Rashida Jones. The series is based on the book Dark Manual by Colin O’Sullivan. Joanna Sotomura, You, Annie, Judy Ongg, and Jun Kunimura star alongside Jones in the series.

Deadline revealed more about the Apple TV+ series and the roles Jones and the new additions will play:

“Jones stars as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny (Sotomura), one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s (Hidetoshi Nishijima) electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed. Nishijima portrays Masa Sakamoto, Suzie’s husband, and a brilliant roboticist. Sotomura’s Sunny is a bright, young, chipper and emotionally sophisticated robot with human emotions designed to please and do good. Annie the clumsy is Mixxy, a new friend of Suzie and an aspiring mixologist. She’s audacious, feisty, something of a mess, both literally and emotionally. You portrays Hime, the strong and independent daughter of the nonagenarian leader of Kyoto’s yakuza clan and wants to be his successor. Ongg plays Noriko Sakamoto, mother of Masa (Nishijima). Noriko is a wealthy housewife from an old Kyoto family. She loves her son more than anything, which is why she tries to tolerate her daughter-in-law. Kunimura portrays Yuki Tanaka, another visionary roboticist.”

A premiere date and more details will be revealed at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Sunny on Apple TV+?