Physical: Season Three; Apple TV+ Announces Final Season Premiere Date

Physical has a premiere date for its third season, and Apple TV+ has revealed that it will also be the dramedy’s final season. The series ends with its 30th episode.

Starring Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Murray Bartlett, the Physical TV series follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a politician’s loving wife, as she goes through a journey of self-discovery during the 1980s aerobics craze.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Apple TV+ today announced that “Physical,” its widely celebrated and hit half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, is set to return for its 10-episode third and final season on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Physical” has drawn acclaim from audiences and critics alike, as well as praise for performances by its ensemble cast led by “perfectly cast” and “masterful” Rose Byrne, and stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios.

“We are so grateful to Apple, Tomorrow Studios and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory,” said star and executive producer Rose Byrne and creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman. “With this final season, Sheila’s three act saga of rebellion, recovery and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone.”

“Over the course of three enthralling seasons of ‘Physical,’ we have been honored to work with Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios to bring Sheila Rubin’s journey of transformation and personal empowerment to the screen through Rose Byrne’s fearless, moving and often very funny, portrayal,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can’t wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series.”

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of “Physical,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Season three of “Physical” expands its cast with Emmy and Grammy Award nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Zooey Deschanel, who plays Kelli, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image … that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. Season two found Byrne having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

“Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership) and created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. This series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner for Tomorrow Studios, and Byrne.