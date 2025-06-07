Couples Therapy: Season Five Renewal Announced for Showtime Docuseries

Couples Therapy returned with the second half of its fourth season just last month, and viewers do not need to worry about the series ending. Showtime has renewed the series for a fifth season, following the season 4B premiere, which saw a significant increase in viewership.

The series will continue to follow Dr. Orna Guralnik as she helps couples deal with their relationship issues. Showtime revealed the following about the series’ renewal:

“On the heels of the Season 4B premiere episode delivering a +30% increase on cross-platform viewership vs. prior season premiere, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME today announced that the critically acclaimed documentary series COUPLES THERAPY will return for a fifth season. The second installment of season four recently debuted on May 23, 2025. All episodes are currently available to watch on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. COUPLES THERAPY follows world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through real-life therapy sessions. The series brings viewers into the intimate sessions to witness the conflicts and extraordinary breakthroughs typically hidden behind closed doors. COUPLES THERAPY won the Television Critics Association (TCA) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming in 2021 and the American Cinema Editors (ACE) Award for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series in 2024. The series has garnered additional award nominations from the International Documentary Association, 2023 TCA Awards, 2025 ACE Awards, Cinema Eye Honor Awards and Critics Choice Real TV Awards. COUPLES THERAPY is produced by Edgeline Films. Sundance Award-winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres (WEINER, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show) serve as executive producers, along with Vinnie Malhotra. Matt Parker, Bennett Elliott and Carly Hugo are producers for the second installment of season four, with Pax Wassermann and Bennett Elliott serving as directors. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you watch this Showtime series? Will you watch season five?