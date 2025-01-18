Win or Lose: Disney+ Releases Trailer for Pixar’s First Original Series

Win or Lose is coming soon to Disney+. The streaming service’s first original animated series from Pixar will premiere next month.

Will Forte will be featured as the voice of the head coach of a children’s softball team. Disney+ revealed the following about the animated series:

“Pixar Animation Studios’ original series “Win or Lose” follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives.”

The series arrives on February 19th. The trailer for the new series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Win or Lose on Disney+ next month?