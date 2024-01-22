True Detective: Season Four Viewer Votes (Night Country)

Can these former partners get past their differences in the fourth season of the True Detective TV show on HBO? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like True Detective is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of True Detective here.

An HBO anthology crime drama series, the True Detective TV show features a different setting, cast, and mystery each season. The fourth season, aka Night Country, was written and directed by Issa López and stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. The story takes place in Ennis, Alaska. The fictional town experiences polar night with days of darkness around the winter solstice each year. Following the final sunset of the year, the eight scientists who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Police Chief Liz Danvers (Foster) must re-team with Detective Evangeline Navarro (Reis), her estranged partner. Evangeline has spent years investigating the murder of a Native midwife (Pedersen). When it becomes clear that the two cases are connected, the two reluctantly work together.





