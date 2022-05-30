True Detective: Season Three Ratings

HBO’s True Detective TV show has been on hiatus since August of 2015, so you may have thought it was cancelled. The premium cable network always made it clear they wanted to find their way to a third season though, and now it is here. With yet another new cast and such a long break between seasons, is there still an audience for it? Will True Detective be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Stay tuned. Status Update Below.

A neo-noir HBO crime anthology drama, season three of True Detective stars Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Ray Fisher, Scoot McNairy, and Mamie Gummer. The third season centers on a gruesome crime in the Ozarks. The mystery grows deeper as the years pass, and the season is set in three time periods. The cast in the first two seasons included Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The second season of True Detective averaged a 1.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 2.61 million viewers.

5/30/22 update: True Detective has been renewed.