True Detective: Season Four Ratings (Night Country)

The previous season of True Detective aired way back in 2019, and television viewing has changed a lot since then. Is the HBO audience still interested in this series, or has it been forgotten? Will True Detective be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

An anthology crime drama series, the True Detective TV show features a different setting, cast, and mystery each season. The fourth season, aka Night Country, was written and directed by Issa López and stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. The story takes place in Ennis, Alaska. The fictional town experiences polar nights with days of darkness around the winter solstice each year. Following the final sunset of the year, the eight scientists who operated the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanished without a trace. To solve the case, Police Chief Liz Danvers (Foster) must re-team with her estranged partner, Detective Evangeline Navarro (Reis). Evangeline has spent years investigating the murder of a Native midwife (Pedersen). When it becomes clear that the two cases are connected, the two reluctantly work together.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of True Detective on HBO (which aired in 2019) averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.25 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



