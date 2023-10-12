Frasier: Season One Viewer Votes

Frasier Crane returns to Beantown in the first season of the Frasier TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Frasier is cancelled or renewed for season two. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Frasier here.

A Paramount+ comedy series, the Frasier TV show is a follow-up to the original 1993-2004 sitcom. In this new series, former radio show host and psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer) has just wrapped up a successful stint hosting his own television show and 20 years in Chicago. His long-term relationship has also come to an end. On his way to Paris to work on his next book, he stops in Boston to check in on his firefighter and distant son, Freddy (Cutmore-Scott). He first catches up with his old college friend, Alan Cornwall (Lyndhurst), a psychology professor at Harvard. He meets Alan’s department head, Olivia Finch (Olagundoye), who thinks it would work to her advantage to hire Frasier for a teaching position. Frasier’s socially awkward nephew, David Crane (Keith), is a student in the department thanks to a recommendation from Alan. Frasier surprises Freddy at his apartment and once Freddy’s roommate Eve (Salgueiro) arrives, it’s clear that the two are hiding something. After a night of misdirection, Frasier wants to continue to reconnect with his son so he decides to relocate to Boston, take the job at Harvard, and maybe even fulfill an old dream or two.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Frasier TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Frasier on Paramount+ should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.