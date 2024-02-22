Frasier: Season Two Renewal for Paramount+ Revival of Kelsey Grammer Sitcom

Dr. Crane is staying in Boston. The Frasier revival has been renewed for a second season on the Paramount+ streaming service.

A comedy series, the Frasier TV show is a follow-up to the original 1993-2004 sitcom. In this new series, former radio show host and psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer) has just wrapped up a successful stint hosting his own television show and 20 years in Chicago. His long-term relationship has also come to an end. On his way to Paris to work on his next book, he stops in Boston to check in on his firefighter and distant son, Freddy (Cutmore-Scott). He first catches up with his old college friend, Alan Cornwall (Lyndhurst), a psychology professor at Harvard. He meets Alan’s department head, Olivia Finch (Olagundoye), who thinks hiring Frasier for a teaching position would benefit her. Frasier’s socially awkward nephew, David Crane (Keith), is a student in the department, thanks to a recommendation from Alan. Frasier surprises Freddy at his apartment, and once Freddy’s roommate Eve (Salgueiro) arrives, it’s clear that the two are hiding something. After a night of misdirection, Frasier wants to continue reconnecting with his son, so he decides to relocate to Boston, take the job at Harvard, and maybe even fulfill an old dream or two.

“Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “The new series introduced Frasier to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey’s truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We’re so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two.”

“Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!” said Kelsey Grammer, star and executive producer of the series.

The first season of 10 episodes finished being released in December. A premiere date for the second season, which will also be filmed in front of a studio audience, will be announced it the future.

