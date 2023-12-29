Frasier: Season Two? EPs of Paramount+ Series Discuss a Possible Romance

Frasier wrapped its first season earlier this month, and those behind the series are already talking about what fans could see in season two and beyond. Star Kelsey Grammer has already said the series has a long future ahead, but Paramount+ has not yet officially renewed the comedy series.

Starring Grammer, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro, and Toks Olagundoye, the series follows Dr. Frasier Crane as he returns to Boston to reconnect with his son (Cutmore-Scott) and live the next chapter of his life.

If Frasier returns for more, fans could see a romance develop between Frasier’s son and Eve (Salgueiro). Executive producers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli both spoke about the potential of a romance between the pair with TV Insider. Harris said:

“It’s definitely always been a thought of ours, but we want to make sure that we do what feels right for the characters. We decided there was no way we were going to match that idea of this one person chasing this other person. So let’s slow play it. Let’s not put it front and center. Let’s sort of mimic life in a way and see what feels natural as we slowly unpack it. But it’s definitely something that we’re thinking about.”

Cristalli added his own thoughts about how a romance between the pair would be complicated. He said the following:

“In just the realm of common decency, his best friend [with whom Eve had a baby] died pretty recently, so it feels like you can’t really do anything for a couple seasons. You can maybe give some hints, and maybe if it’s there, it’ll blossom. But yeah, I don’t think there’s anything imminent that could possibly happen for them.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Frasier? Do you want to see a second season of the Paramount+? Would you want to see a romance develop between Freddy and Eve?