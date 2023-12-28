Wednesday TV Ratings: Family Law, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Magnum PI, Kennedy Honors, Holiday Bowl

Menu

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: (none).  Specials: The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, The Year: 2023, WOW — Women of Wrestling, and E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2023Reruns: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Family Law, Magnum PI, Chicago Med, and The Neighborhood.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

