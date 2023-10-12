Frasier (2023)

Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 12, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro, Toks Olagundoye, and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

TV show description:

A comedy series, the Frasier TV show is a follow-up to the original 1993-2004 sitcom of the same name.

In this new series, former radio show host and psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer) has just wrapped up a successful stint hosting his own television show and 20 years living in Chicago. His long-term relationship has also ended, and his father, Martin, has recently passed.

On his way to Paris to work on his next book, he stops in Boston to check in on his firefighter and distant son, Freddy (Cutmore-Scott). He first catches up with his old college friend, Alan Cornwall (Lyndhurst), a psychology professor at Harvard. He meets Alan’s department head, Olivia Finch (Olagundoye), who thinks hiring Frasier for a teaching position would benefit her. Frasier’s socially awkward nephew, David Crane (Keith), is a student in the department thanks to a recommendation from Alan.

Frasier surprises Freddy at his apartment, and once Freddy’s roommate Eve (Salgueiro) arrives, it’s clear that the two are hiding something. After a night of misdirection, Frasier wants to continue reconnecting with his son, so he decides to relocate to Boston, take the job at Harvard, and maybe even fulfill an old dream or two.

