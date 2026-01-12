It Couldn’t Happen Here: Season Four of Hilarie Burton-Morgan Gets Premiere Date on SundanceTV

It Couldn’t Happen Here is returning soon. SundanceTV has announced the premiere date for season four of the true-crime series, along with a trailer. The six-episode series arrives in February.

Hosted by Hilarie Burton-Morgan, the series takes viewers into small towns and shows the challenges of small-town justice. SundanceTV shared the following about the series:

“The new six-episode season examines the challenges and complexities of small-town justice, spotlighting cases that range from unsolved missing persons and wrongful convictions, to death while in police custody. Led by advocate and actress Burton-Morgan, the series travels to Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, Oklahoma and Kentucky, in powerful pursuit of accountability and justice for victims. By speaking directly with the family members of those involved with the cases, as well as community members, local journalists and legal experts, the series continues its work revealing systemic flaws within the criminal justice system and encourages viewers to lend their voices to those who have been silenced. “True Crime Story” has had an immediate impact and driven real results since its premiere in fall of 2021. The series has visited small towns all over the country and helped the wrongfully convicted regain their freedom, prompted new witnesses and insiders to come forward, and sparked meaningful legal action in cases that were otherwise stalled. The series set the tone with its first episode which focused on the Georgia state conviction of Devonia Inman, who was in the twenty-third year of a life sentence. DNA evidence supporting his innocence had been available and ignored for over a decade. Shortly after the airing of It Couldn’t Happen Here, his conviction was vacated as the result of an effort spearheaded by the Georgia Innocence Project and the engagement that the series was able to provide across the show’s social media and press opportunities. Mr. Inman walked free in December 2021 to spend Christmas with his family. Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment, True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here, a SundanceTV Original Series, is executive produced by Burton-Morgan, Robert Friedman, Dan Flaherty, who also serves as director, Mike Powers, Liz Yale Marsh, Liz DeCesare and Meg Mortimer.”

The trailer for the series is below. The series arrives on February 19th.

