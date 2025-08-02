The Newsreader: Season Two Trailer and Art Released for AMC+ Series Starring Sam Reid

The Newsreader is coming soon to AMC+, and viewers are getting a look at the series starring Sam Reid. The streaming service has released a trailer and new key art (above) for the series.

Anna Torv, Sam Reid, Robert Taylor, and William McInnes star in the series, set in an 1980s network newsroom.

AMC+ shared the following about the series:

“AMC+ will exclusively stream the critically acclaimed second season of The Newsreader, starring Sam Reid (The Vampire Lestat) and Anna Torv (Mindhunter), beginning August 7. The six-episode period drama which received an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series will kick off with two episodes and then roll out new episodes weekly. Set in 1987-88, season two of The Newsreader dives into a nation in flux – amid election drama, financial upheaval, and a cultural reckoning. As Australia grapples with identity, Helen (Torv) and Dale (Reid) must confront who they are to each other and to the world. In addition to Reid and Torv, season two cast members include William McInnes (NCIS: Sydney), Michelle Lim Davidson (After the Verdict), Marg Downey (Fisk), Chum Ehelepola (Nautilus), Chai Hansen (Apple Cider Vinegar), Stephen Peacocke (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot), Phillipa Northeast (Territory), Rory Fleck Byrne (This is Going to Hurt), Daniel Gillies (Coming Home in the Dark) and Robert Taylor (Longmire). Filmed in Australia, The Newsreader is produced by Werner Film Productions for Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Created by Michael Lucas, executive producers include Brett Sleigh, Sally Riley, Joanna Werner, Stuart Menzies and Emma Freeman, who also directs.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this series on AMC+?