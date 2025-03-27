Sisters: Season Two Renewal for IFC and AMC+ Dark Comedy Series

Sisters has been renewed for a second season. The series will return for six more episodes to IFC and AMC+ with Sarah Goldberg, Susan Stanley, Donal Logue, and Sophie Thompson returning to their roles.

IFC shared the following about season two:

“Season two picks up in Dublin, eighteen months after Sare (Sarah Goldberg) had abandoned her sister Suze (Susan Stanley), who has just discovered she can’t have the biological child she has just figured out she wants. Meanwhile in Canada, Sare realizes she is floating in the dreamy haze of denial about who she is but thinks she has managed to board the ‘perfect life’ train, just in the nick of time. When an invite to Sare’s wedding lands on Suze’s doorstep, Suze travels to Canada in the hope of reconnecting with her sister. Then, the sisterly drama ensues.”

Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming at AMC Networks, said the following about the renewal:

“The complex yet comedic story of Sare and Suze continues. We are delighted to partner, once again, with Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley on SisterS. As real-life best friends, the dynamic chemistry the ladies bring to the screen is raw, emotional and relatable. Season 2 is sure to be a relationship rollercoaster and we cannot wait to join the ride.”

Richard Cook and Angela Squire at Peer Pressure also spoke about the series’ return. They said, “We are thrilled that our first Comedy Drama has been renewed for a second season. While we have the familiar faces from season one, it feels like we’re starting afresh, as the story shifts to Canada, bringing with it a whole new world and set of characters. Making our first show in Canada has been an exciting journey, and we are grateful to continue our partnership with Christina Jennings and her fantastic team at Shaftesbury.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of this series on IFC or AMC+? Do you plan to watch season two?