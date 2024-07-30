Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches: AMC Releases Previews of Anne Rice Series

The world of Anne Rice will return with new episodes to AMC in 2025, and the cable network released new previews for both Interview with the Vampire season three and Mayfair Witches season two at Comic-Con International.

Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Ben Daniels star in Interview with the Vampire, and in season three, Lestat will pick up the story.

As for Mayfair Witches, season two will feature new additions to the cast. Callan McAuliffe, Franka Potente, and Ian Pirie are joining Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels in the series.

AMC revealed more about both series in a press release.

“Over two seasons, Interview with the Vampire has attracted a loyal base of passionate fans and widespread critical acclaim, with the rare distinction of receiving 98-point scores for both its first and second seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. In season two, in the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia, and it is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, season two of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

Premiere dates for both AMC series will be announced later. The previews for both shows are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these shows return to AMC in 2025?