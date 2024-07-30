Shifting Gears: ABC Greenlights New Tim Allen Comedy Series

Tim Allen is returning to ABC. The network has ordered Shifting Gears – a new comedy starring the actor. He appeared on Home Improvement for eight seasons on ABC between 1991 and 1999.

Per Deadline, the new series will follow “Matt (Allen), the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.” Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis also star in the series.

Mike Scully & Julie Thacker Scully created and were set to act as showrunners for the comedy, but the series will move forward without them.

The premiere date for Shifting Gears will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tim Allen? Will you watch his new series on ABC?