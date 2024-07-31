Menu

Saturday TV Ratings: 48 Hours, Crime Nation, 9-1-1, Primetime in Paris: The Olympics, MLB Baseball

48 Hours TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Saturday, July 27, 2024 ratingsNew Episodes: (none).   Sports: MLB Baseball and Primetime in Paris: The Olympics.  Reruns: SWAT, 48 Hours, 9-1-1, and Crime Nation.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



